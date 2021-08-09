ACV Auctions (ACVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect ACV Auctions to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, analysts expect ACV Auctions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACVA stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

