AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce sales of $604.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $623.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $586.72 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $284.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $166,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.89. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

