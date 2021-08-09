adbank (ADB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65,720.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, adbank has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $65,720.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00830809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00102999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040548 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

