ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading Up 6.7%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s share price was up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 11,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 308,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $366,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after buying an additional 829,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 368,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

