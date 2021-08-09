ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE ADCT traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $27.23. 34,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,194. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.44.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $366,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $800,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

