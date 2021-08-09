adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €320.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS stock opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €306.47. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.