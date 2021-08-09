Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after buying an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after acquiring an additional 173,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

