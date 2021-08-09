Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $629.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,087. The company has a market cap of $300.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $580.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $632.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

