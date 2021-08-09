Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

