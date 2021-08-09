Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,768 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 603.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,700 shares of company stock worth $8,635,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.21.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

