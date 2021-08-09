Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of ENTG opened at $121.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

