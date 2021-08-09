Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 567,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

KTOS stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

