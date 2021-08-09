Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.