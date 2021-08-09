Aeternity Market Capitalization Achieves $46.75 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $46.75 million and $10.25 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00028772 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,395,771 coins and its circulating supply is 341,574,828 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.