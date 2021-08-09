Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.46 billion and the lowest is $5.28 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after buying an additional 200,759 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 104,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,606. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

