Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.43. Agenus shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 8,510 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

