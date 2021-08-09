AirSwap Trading Up 60.2% Over Last 7 Days (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 60.2% against the dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $35.38 million and approximately $21.41 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00052710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.39 or 0.00815859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00103841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039948 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

