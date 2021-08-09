Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

