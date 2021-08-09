Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Akoustis Technologies worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

AKTS stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.