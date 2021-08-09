Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0281 on Major Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $87.77 million and $13.36 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

