Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Financial Contrast

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -327.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alaska Power & Telephone and NextEra Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 7 0 2.55

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.48%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and NextEra Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 6.65 -$50.00 million ($0.81) -98.23

Alaska Power & Telephone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextEra Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners 26.18% 3.22% 1.95%

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

