Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Alerus Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

