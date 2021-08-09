Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 5.7% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $194.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,770. The company has a market capitalization of $527.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.