Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADS. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.40. 7,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.