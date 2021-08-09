Alliance Global Partners Trims Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Target Price to $10.00

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 328.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

