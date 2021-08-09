Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.95% of IDEX worth $326,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IDEX by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IEX stock opened at $227.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

