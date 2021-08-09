Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $425.91 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,913 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Regal Beloit worth $425,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $146.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

