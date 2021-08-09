Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.43% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $384,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $298.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $304.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

