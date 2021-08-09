Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,247,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 321,107 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $307,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,139.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.