Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Union Pacific worth $538,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $220.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

