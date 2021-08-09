Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.43

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 1775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after acquiring an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

