Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,670. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $487.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. Analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

