Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

GOOG stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $2,742.69. 12,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,469. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,584.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,083 shares of company stock valued at $217,728,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.