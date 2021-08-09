AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 285,233 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.95.

About AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

