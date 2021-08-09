Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYX opened at $74.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

