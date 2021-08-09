Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,360,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MO stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.