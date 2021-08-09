Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Veriti Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,344.94 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,470.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

