Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,341.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,470.67. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

