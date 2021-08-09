Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,343.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,470.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

