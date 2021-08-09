Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $220.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.36.

Amedisys stock opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $190.33 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

