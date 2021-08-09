Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.
NYSE:AMRC traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,458. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $70.25.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
