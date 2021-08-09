American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce sales of $483.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.10 million and the lowest is $426.55 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $543.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

