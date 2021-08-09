American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.91. 147,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

