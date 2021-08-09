Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.21 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

