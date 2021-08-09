Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.
In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.21 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
