Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,823 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,462 shares of company stock worth $510,129. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

