Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.05 Million Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,999 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 611,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNDA opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $890.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.