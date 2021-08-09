Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 146.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNI opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85. First Trust Chindia ETF has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.