Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ternium worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

NYSE:TX opened at $51.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.