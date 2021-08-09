Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $706.80 million, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.