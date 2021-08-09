Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 61,399 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.81% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $587.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. Research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.